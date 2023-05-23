Columbia Asset Management Sells 2,905 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 144,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 64,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,294,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 310,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. 4,997,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,374,416. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

