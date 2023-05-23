Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 516,524 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

