Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) and Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Head to Head Analysis

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) and Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 3.70% -7.88% -2.68% Seven & i N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Seven & i’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao $3.35 billion 0.27 -$33.32 million N/A N/A Seven & i N/A N/A N/A 197.96 0.23

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seven & i has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao.

5.1% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Seven & i shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of 57.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 123.5%. Seven & i pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 1 1 0 0 1.50 Seven & i 1 0 0 0 1.00

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao presently has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is more favorable than Seven & i.

Summary

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao beats Seven & i on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers. The Cash and Carry segment retails food and some non-food products to resellers, intermediate consumers, and retail customers through the Assaí banner. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

