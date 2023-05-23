Comparing Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) and Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 11.61% 14.00% 8.95% Cango -55.13% -19.18% -12.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Cango shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $1.84 billion 0.93 $215.20 million $1.09 7.94 Cango $287.14 million 0.55 -$161.11 million ($1.19) -0.94

This table compares Hello Group and Cango’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hello Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hello Group and Cango, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hello Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.90, suggesting a potential upside of 49.13%. Given Hello Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Cango.

Volatility and Risk

Hello Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hello Group beats Cango on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Cango

Cango, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

