Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

