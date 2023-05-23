Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Newmont stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 2,089,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $70.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

