Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $297,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 992,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 597,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 442,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.83. 5,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $165.78.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

