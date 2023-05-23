Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 411.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

