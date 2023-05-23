Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 998 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76.

BP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 650 ($8.08) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.00.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.