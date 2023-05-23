Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 4,264 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 2,302,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,743,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.