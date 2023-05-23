Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.44. 12,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,379. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

