Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $900.30 million and $258.67 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,165.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00336423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00556752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00067400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00424479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003656 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,881,237,567 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,880,990,203.917301 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.34008015 USD and is up 18.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $336,483,555.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.