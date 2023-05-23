Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 755,728 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,728 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Suncor Energy worth $119,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

SU stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. 1,669,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.