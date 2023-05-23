Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 917,766 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,085,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 917,766 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $211,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,543,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530,068. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.