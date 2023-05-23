Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,376 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.17. 1,382,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

