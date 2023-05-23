Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,905,419 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,302,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905,419 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of Alamos Gold worth $43,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

AGI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 654,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,277. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

