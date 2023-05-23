Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 7,840 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of West Fraser Timber worth $41,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

NYSE WFG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 33,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,002. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.45 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.