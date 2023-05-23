Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $168.22 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,813,174 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988,053 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Barrick Gold worth $168,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,825,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.50, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

