Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $71.68 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 261,499 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.35. 10,258,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,822,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

