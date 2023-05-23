Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 137,702 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises about 2.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.68% of Bank of Montreal worth $438,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 371,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 206,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 272,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,566 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO remained flat at $87.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.50%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.