COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Plans Dividend of $0.85

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.855 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 43.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $9.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
