Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.01 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and $65.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.50 or 0.00038521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00053983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

