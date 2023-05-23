Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.42

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 149976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Crédit Agricole Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.