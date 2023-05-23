Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,165,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,237,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,141,000 after buying an additional 868,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN remained flat at $5.31 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,219,719. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

