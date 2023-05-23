Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.32

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $69.78 million and approximately $24.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007807 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

