CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by NEA Management Company LLC

NEA Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 3.6% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $64,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,030. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,584,500. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

