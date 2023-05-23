Critical Survey: GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) vs. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GigCapital5 and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 1 5 0 2.83

InMode has a consensus price target of $45.71, indicating a potential upside of 33.43%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

12.6% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of InMode shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigCapital5 and InMode’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A InMode $474.42 million 6.00 $161.52 million $2.01 17.04

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -4.44% InMode 36.05% 36.35% 31.88%

Summary

InMode beats GigCapital5 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc., a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

