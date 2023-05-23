CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend payment by an average of 172.3% annually over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a dividend payout ratio of -266.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $23.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $371,194.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 160,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,955.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 2,500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $371,194.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,955.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 391,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 126,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.