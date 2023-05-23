CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.19)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $170-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.46 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.16-0.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $165.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 158,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,474.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

