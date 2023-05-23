D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.75. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

