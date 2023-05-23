DAO Maker (DAO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.04 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $221.66 million and $3.04 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00004915 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

