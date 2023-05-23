DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $61.06 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00006930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $61.06 million and $579,973.14 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,291,035 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.09774988 USD and is up 8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $574,910.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

