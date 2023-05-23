Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $10.32 on Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $10.32 or 0.00038004 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $108.68 million and approximately $69,999.63 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

