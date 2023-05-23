Decred (DCR) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $16.79 or 0.00061455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $251.32 million and $780,994.04 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00129858 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00027952 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,967,970 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

