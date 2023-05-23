DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 210000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
About DeepMarkit
DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.
