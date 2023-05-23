Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 138,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.97. 653,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.91.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.