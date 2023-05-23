DEI 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $914.68 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, DEI has traded 6% lower against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $914.68 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00337287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

