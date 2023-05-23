Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

