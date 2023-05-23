Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lifted by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after acquiring an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after buying an additional 169,588 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

