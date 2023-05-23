Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.53.

DVN opened at $49.32 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

