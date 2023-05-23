DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Volume Increase

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,106,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,346,739 shares.The stock last traded at $124.81 and had previously closed at $126.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after purchasing an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.