Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,234 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $312,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.27 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.63. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

