Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Donegal Group worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 143,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,638,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,116,053.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,116,053.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,430 shares of company stock worth $1,539,475. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $488.53 million and a PE ratio of -46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is -212.49%.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

