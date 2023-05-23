Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

Featured Articles

