Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Robert Meese Sells 4,600 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $690,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,792,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Meese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Meese sold 763 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $107,453.29.

On Thursday, May 11th, Robert Meese sold 400 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $701,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $650,550.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE DUOL traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.79. 619,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,516. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.63 and a beta of 0.41. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $156.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average of $102.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

