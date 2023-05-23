Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.48. 179,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 326,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $645.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,924 shares of company stock worth $86,679. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

