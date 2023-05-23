Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Eagle Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $14.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.
Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.75. The company had a trading volume of 446,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,779. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
