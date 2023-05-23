Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 662 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $11,220.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,008,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,092,735.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 8,603 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $169,737.19.

On Monday, May 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,921.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 6,884 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $117,509.88.

On Monday, May 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,580.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 548 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $10,532.56.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,000 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,990.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 245 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,410.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 133 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,394.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,549 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,895.70.

On Thursday, April 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,466 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,349. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.83. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 112.06 and a quick ratio of 112.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.