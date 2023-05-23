Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,187 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health makes up 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $148,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. 381,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.