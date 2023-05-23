ELIS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15,456.00 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. ELIS has a total market cap of $24.20 million and $15,456.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12144237 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38,124.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

